Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 104,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,999. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $128.09 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

