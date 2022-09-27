Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,743 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 90.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 59,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 49,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.