Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $17.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,022,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 131,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,893. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00.

