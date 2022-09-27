Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $171,000 Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 6,605,804 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

