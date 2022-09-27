Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 17th

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a payout ratio of -28.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

