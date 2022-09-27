Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.12

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 50700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.10.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 84,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,576.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 160,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 409.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.