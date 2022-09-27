Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.76

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 1543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

