Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on October 28th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SONG opened at GBX 99.93 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a one year low of GBX 98.50 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,057.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £792.43 ($957.50).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

