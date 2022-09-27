Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.20

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.20 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 1747978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.21).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,057.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.19.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 720.77%.

Insider Activity

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £792.43 ($957.50).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

