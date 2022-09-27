Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 143,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,024,917 shares.The stock last traded at $22.66 and had previously closed at $22.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596,594 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 546,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

