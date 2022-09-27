Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. 159,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

