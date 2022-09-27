Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5,717.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 778,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,101,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

