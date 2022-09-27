Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 365,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,440. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.