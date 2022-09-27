Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.19

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.19 and last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 18699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,304,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,180,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

