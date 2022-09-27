HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 135,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 127,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,677,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

