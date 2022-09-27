HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,677,075. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. HP has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of HP by 126.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of HP by 174.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

