HT Partners LLC Sells 86,719 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

