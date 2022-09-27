Huobi Token (HT) Hits One Day Volume of $15.58 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $911.18 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $4.44 or 0.00022448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 205,314,037 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

