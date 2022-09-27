Hypersign identity (HID) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hypersign identity has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $1.15 million and $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010947 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hypersign identity’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official website is hypersign.id. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hypersign identity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hypersign identity using one of the exchanges listed above.

