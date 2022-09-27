IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered IBEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.71. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBEX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in IBEX by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

