IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered IBEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.
IBEX Stock Performance
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.71. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IBEX (IBEX)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.