IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Shares Down 1.2%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.17. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered IBI Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBI Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading

