iExec RLC Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $93.34 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00006056 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,036.68 or 1.00050518 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006729 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058397 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002937 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005658 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064698 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.
iExec RLC Profile
RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.
