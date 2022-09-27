Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 1.2 %

ILMN traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $186.41. 51,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,069. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $431.11. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,143.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

