IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of IMAC stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

