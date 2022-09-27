IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 40254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$36.31 million and a P/E ratio of -122.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

