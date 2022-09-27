Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Up 10,333.3% in September

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 10,333.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Imperium Technology Group Trading Up 6.8 %

IPGGF stock traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.60. 45,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,693. Imperium Technology Group has a one year low of 1.39 and a one year high of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.92.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

