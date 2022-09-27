Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $356,131.00 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011100 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was first traded on July 13th, 2021. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Impossible Finance is a multi-chain incubator, launchpad, and swap platform which offers a robust product-first ecosystem designed to support top-tier blockchain projects to targeted user audiences. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

