INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Down 4.4%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.21. Approximately 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.
INDUS Realty Trust Stock Down 4.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $533.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.80.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%.
INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.
About INDUS Realty Trust
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.