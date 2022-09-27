INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Down 4.4%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.21. Approximately 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $533.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.80.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

