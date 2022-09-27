Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.34

Shares of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 377568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. alerts:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.57 billion for the quarter.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Dividend Announcement

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.7392 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

(Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.