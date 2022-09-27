Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 666.60 ($8.05).
Informa Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 531.40 ($6.42) on Friday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 567.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 564.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3,542.67.
About Informa
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
