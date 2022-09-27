Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$17.94 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.84.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INE shares. Cormark increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

