Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.16. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 4,047 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,230 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,065 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $8,806,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.