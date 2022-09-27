Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Purchases 8,450 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) Director Daniel F. Mcnease acquired 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,744.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
NYSE:ICD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 77,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
Featured Stories
