Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Purchases 8,450 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) Director Daniel F. Mcnease acquired 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,744.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

NYSE:ICD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 77,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Featured Stories

