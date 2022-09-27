Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Buys 18,914 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 18,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,257,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,657. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $227,554.88.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $184,742.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne purchased 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne purchased 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,928. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.05. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

