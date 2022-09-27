Insider Buying: Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) Senior Officer Acquires 23,000 Shares of Stock

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NURGet Rating) Senior Officer Denis Lambert acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $14,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,626.80.

Nuran Wireless Inc has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21.

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing, public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

