Insider Buying: Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) Senior Officer Acquires 23,000 Shares of Stock

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Lambert acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $14,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,626.80.
Nuran Wireless Price Performance
Nuran Wireless Inc has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21.
About Nuran Wireless
