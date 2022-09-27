Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 481 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 481 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $21,789.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 22nd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 342 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $15,820.92.
  • On Tuesday, June 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $42.55. 1,137,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,050. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 178.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Natera by 17.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 42.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

