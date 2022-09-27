Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 481 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 481 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $21,789.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 342 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $15,820.92.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $42.55. 1,137,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,050. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 178.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Natera by 17.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 42.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

