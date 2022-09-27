Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 120,812 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 120,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total value of £44,700.44 ($54,012.13).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Thomas Spain bought 13,646 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78).

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Spain bought 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain bought 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

Staffline Group Trading Up 1.6 %

STAF stock traded up GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 38.53 ($0.47). The stock had a trading volume of 23,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The firm has a market cap of £63.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.00. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36.88 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.38 ($0.91).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.