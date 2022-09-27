Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.16

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.16 and last traded at $81.19, with a volume of 2474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 691.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.