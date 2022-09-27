Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Tops $10.29 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 189% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 161.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network’s total supply is 293,502,222 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

