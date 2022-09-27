Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,064 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

DMO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

