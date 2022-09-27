Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,331 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 140.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

BLE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,239. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.