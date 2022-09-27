Integrated Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock remained flat at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,423. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.