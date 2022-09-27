Integrated Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,938 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of JOF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,467. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

