Integrated Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 664,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

