Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 24,458 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 498,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

