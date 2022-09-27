Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126,990 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 3,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,924. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

