Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 909 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.97. The stock had a trading volume of 392,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,474,876. The firm has a market cap of $370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.19 and a fifty-two week high of $355.15.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

