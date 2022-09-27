Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 6.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.32. 87,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,058. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.70 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

