Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,023. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

