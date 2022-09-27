Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $131.25. 29,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

